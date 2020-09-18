Keith Richard Winkler, of Hanford, CA, died on August 24, 2020 of an unexpected stroke. He was 72. Keith was born on September 2, 1947 in San Francisco, California. He grew up in the Bay Area. Keith received his undergraduate degree at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and then he and his wife Donna moved to Hanford in 1972. Keith joined the Kings County Health Department starting out as an Environmental Health trainee. Eventually he worked his way up to Directorof Public Health. Keith retired in 2017 after 45 years of service. Keith was preceded in death by his father Adrian Winkler, his mother Jeane Winkler and his sister Jennifer Winkler. Keith is survived by his wife of 51 years Donna Winkler of Hanford, his son Jeffery Winkler of Vancouver B.C., Canada, and his daughter Cynthia Winkler of Hanford. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Audrey Bairstow of Hanford, his brother-in-law Mark Bairstow and sister-in-law Nobuko Bairstow of Visalia, CA, his sister-in-law Linda Bairstow of Albuquerque, NM. and his fur friends, a Border Collie dog Rocky and Maine Coon cat Tori.

