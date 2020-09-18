1/
Keith Winkler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith Richard Winkler, of Hanford, CA, died on August 24, 2020 of an unexpected stroke. He was 72. Keith was born on September 2, 1947 in San Francisco, California. He grew up in the Bay Area. Keith received his undergraduate degree at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo and then he and his wife Donna moved to Hanford in 1972. Keith joined the Kings County Health Department starting out as an Environmental Health trainee. Eventually he worked his way up to Directorof Public Health. Keith retired in 2017 after 45 years of service. Keith was preceded in death by his father Adrian Winkler, his mother Jeane Winkler and his sister Jennifer Winkler. Keith is survived by his wife of 51 years Donna Winkler of Hanford, his son Jeffery Winkler of Vancouver B.C., Canada, and his daughter Cynthia Winkler of Hanford. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Audrey Bairstow of Hanford, his brother-in-law Mark Bairstow and sister-in-law Nobuko Bairstow of Visalia, CA, his sister-in-law Linda Bairstow of Albuquerque, NM. and his fur friends, a Border Collie dog Rocky and Maine Coon cat Tori.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved