Kelly Takeda

Kelly Midori Takeda, age 27, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She survived childhood cancer (osteosarcoma) and fought courageously over the years from illnesses caused by side effects of chemotherapy treatment. Kelly was born in Fresno to Richard & Keiko Takeda. She attended Powers-Ginsburg Elementary School, Computech Middle School, CART (Center for Advanced Research and Technology). She attended Bullard High School and was active in many clubs and a member of the Academic Decathalon Team. She was a member of several honor societies, and in 2010 was selected for membership to the National Society of High School Scholars for academic achievement. She graduated cum laude and was one of many valedictorians in the 2011 class. She studied molecular biology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from CSU, Monterey Bay. While attending CSUMB, Kelly became an advocate for conservation, sustainability and environmentalism. Her plans to attend graduate school was put on hold due to illness. Kelly enjoyed traveling, especially any place near the ocean. She enjoyed visiting California's coastal shores, the beaches of Hawaii, historic sites in the East coast, and Comic-Con in San Diego. Her hobbies include reading, gardening (vegetables, cacti, succulents), cooking very spicy dishes, and collecting all things cephalopods, Pokemon and Totoro plush characters. She was kind, thoughtful and generous, with a quirky sense of humor and an eccentric sense of style! The relatives never knew what color her hair was going to be when they saw her, whether it was going to be blonde, purple, blue, pink or sea green! She cherished spending time with family and friends. She looked forward to game night with her friends, playing D&D or other board games. She learned the "secret" to growing tomatoes from little grandma Takeda and preparing delicious dishes and mochi with her mom, sister, Auntie Marlene and Grandma Fumie for oshogatsu, the traditional Japanese New Year's feast. Kelly was preceded in death by grandparents Masakazu & Fumie Osa and Yoshio & Teruko Takeda. She is survived by parents Richard & Keiko, sister, Stephanie & Jorden Paguio, and nephew, Karson, and her furry family members, Maggie, Onix & Bowser. She also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Due to COVID-19 protocol, funeral services will not be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

