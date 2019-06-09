Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ken Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Kenneth Jones,Jr. Was born on August 4, 1926 in Fresno, CA, and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 92. Ken graduated from Roosevelt High and was a very proud "Rough Rider" and Senior Class President. He served in the Navy during W.W.ll. Ken graduated from Fresno State and became a dedicated teacher and Principal for Fresno Unified until he retired. He attended Calwa Methodist Church and played the organ and piano during Sunday services for many years. He had a passion for those in need and coordinated the Bread for the Hungry program there. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed chasing thunderstorms and gold panning. Ken was well loved by so many for his fun loving nature and his talent for telling great stories. Ken is survived by four children; his brother; nieces; nephews; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many cherished friends. One son preceded him in death. A private memorial service has already been held for Ken. Roy Kenneth Jones,Jr. Was born on August 4, 1926 in Fresno, CA, and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 92. Ken graduated from Roosevelt High and was a very proud "Rough Rider" and Senior Class President. He served in the Navy during W.W.ll. Ken graduated from Fresno State and became a dedicated teacher and Principal for Fresno Unified until he retired. He attended Calwa Methodist Church and played the organ and piano during Sunday services for many years. He had a passion for those in need and coordinated the Bread for the Hungry program there. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed chasing thunderstorms and gold panning. Ken was well loved by so many for his fun loving nature and his talent for telling great stories. Ken is survived by four children; his brother; nieces; nephews; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many cherished friends. One son preceded him in death. A private memorial service has already been held for Ken. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close