In 1946, after his honorable discharge, he met and married, Isabelle, his wife of 72 years. Kenneth farmed during the day and went to school at night to become a journeyman plumber. He was a member of Local 246 for 70 years. He worked as a plumber/pipefitter on many projects throughout the valley, including the Balsam Meadows Hydroelectric Project and the Helms Pumped Storage Plant. Over the years, he expanded his farming operation, making that his full time occupation. At age 91, Kenneth took what he called the trip of a lifetime, the 2015 Honor Flight to Washington, DC with other veterans, his son and grandson. He was a kind and generous man who was a good neighbor and friend to all. He helped with school, church, and community events, and for decades was a part of the Rolinda Charity BBQ Crew. He was preceded in death by his infant son in 1948; and his brothers Gabriel, Leon, and Richard. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Isabelle; children Jeanette, Patricia, and Kenneth M. Abrahamian and his wife Susan; grandchildren Allyson and Kenneth A. Abrahamian and his wife Ashley; great grandson Kenneth; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Home Service at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 2226 Ventura Street, Fresno, 93721. Remembrances may be made to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church; Veterans Memorial Museum, 2425 Fresno Street, Fresno, 93721; or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw, #101, Fresno, 93711. www.stephensandbean.com

After graduating from Central Union High School in 1941, he went to work at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard building submarines used in World War II . In 1942, at the age of 18, he enlisted in the Navy. He served aboard the USS Spangler (DE696) as a machinist's mate, and in 1943 he was assigned to the original crew and was a "plank owner" of the USS Ajax (AR6).