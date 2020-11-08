Kenneth Crabtree

April 9, 1944 - October 21, 2020

Fresno, California - Kenneth Gary Crabtree

4-9-1944 - 10-21-20

Kenny Crabtree passed away October 21, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and related illnesses at 76 years of age. He lived in Fresno County all of his life, but Selma was his birth city. Kenny was the first son of Kenneth Alexander Crabtree, known as "Pete" and Sybil Reed Crabtree. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Lawrence, his second wife, Beth Fansler, stepdaughter, Kellie Lynn Pottorff and stepson, Sean Pottorff.

Kenny graduated from Kingsburg JUHS where he excelled in Speech and Debate, then onto Reedley Community College and CSU Fresno graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Literature in 1970. He served in the National Guard stationed at Ford Ord. Kenny worked for Fresno County Planning Department. From there he went on to private development work with Randy Hill Homes, Benchmark Communities and others as a Land Acquisition specialist. Kenny and Beth were generous supporters of Fansler Foundation, CSUF, Orange Cove Christmas Toys Giveaway, Buddies Bandits, Smile Train and others.

Over the years, Beth's family became Kenny's family, which included her step mother, Marlene Malan Fansler and Beth's four siblings, Paula Fansler, David Fansler, both of Fresno, Leigh Anne Gurtov of Hawaii, and Ward Fansler of Truckee, along with their spouses and grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Kenny."

Kenny and Beth adopted many dogs over the years who they dearly loved and spoiled.

Kenny will be laid to rest in a graveside service10:00 a.m. on Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 at Kingsburg Cemetery: 12782 E. Clarkson Ave. by Salser & Dillard Creighton Chapel.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store