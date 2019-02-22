Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH DWAYNE JACKSON. View Sign

Ken, age 67, of Clovis, CA, passed away peacefully but suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Ken was born in Fresno, CA to James Jackson and Louise Jackson on May 25, 1951. He attended St. Helen's Catholic school, graduated from Sanger High in 1969 and attended Reedley College. He then worked for United States Steel and later BSK and Associates. In 1994, he started his career at Builders Concrete as a Quality Control Manager and his anticipation for retirement was cut short by his sudden death. He married Lynne Yamamoto on May 31, 1980 in Fresno, CA. He was a beloved father and husband. Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed motor crossing, waterskiing, dune buggies, team roping and golf. He was an avid hunter and member of the Valley Land and Cattle duck club. His passion for cooking will be missed by his family and many friends. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Jackson. Ken is survived by Lynne Jackson of Clovis, CA, his wife of 39 years; by his son Jeffrey Jackson and his wife Kate Jackson of San Bruno, CA; his daughter Aimee Jackson of Clovis, CA; and his father James Jackson of Sanger, CA. Visitation will be held at Lisle Funeral Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sanger Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributi-ons be made to the California Waterfowl Association Ken, age 67, of Clovis, CA, passed away peacefully but suddenly at his home on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Ken was born in Fresno, CA to James Jackson and Louise Jackson on May 25, 1951. He attended St. Helen's Catholic school, graduated from Sanger High in 1969 and attended Reedley College. He then worked for United States Steel and later BSK and Associates. In 1994, he started his career at Builders Concrete as a Quality Control Manager and his anticipation for retirement was cut short by his sudden death. He married Lynne Yamamoto on May 31, 1980 in Fresno, CA. He was a beloved father and husband. Throughout his lifetime he enjoyed motor crossing, waterskiing, dune buggies, team roping and golf. He was an avid hunter and member of the Valley Land and Cattle duck club. His passion for cooking will be missed by his family and many friends. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Jackson. Ken is survived by Lynne Jackson of Clovis, CA, his wife of 39 years; by his son Jeffrey Jackson and his wife Kate Jackson of San Bruno, CA; his daughter Aimee Jackson of Clovis, CA; and his father James Jackson of Sanger, CA. Visitation will be held at Lisle Funeral Home, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Sanger Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributi-ons be made to the California Waterfowl Association Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Lisle Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close