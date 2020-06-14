Kenneth E. Lierly a devoted brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away on June 4, 2020. Ken was born in San Luis Obispo, CA February 28, 1938 to Harold & Ruth Lierly. He moved to Fresno when he was young and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956. He met his bride, Judith Brownlow in Fresno where they raised their 2 children who gave them 4 grandsons. Ken had various construction industry jobs as a young adult before working as a sales representative for Ames Irrigation. Rain for Rent hired him as a salesman in 1975, and a few years later he became branch manager until his retirement in 1993. Ken was an honest broker who developed a solid reputation with the large farms on the West side of the San Joaquin valley. Ken and Judy also ran a horse boarding stable for many years; the "Double L Ranch." At max capacity they'd have upwards of 36 horses in various paddocks, stalls & pastures, a riding arena and hot walker to cool horses down...Ken was always a Cowboy at heart. Ken was also a prominent member of the youth sports community of Clovis in the 70's; coaching, managing, and eventually becoming President of the Clovis Boys League. The League supported many football and baseball teams whose athletes funneled into Clovis Unified programs. After retiring, Ken and Judy purchased a GMC motor home and crossed the country with the "49 ers" RV club for numerous years. They attended events everywhere in the U.S. and had many adventures with great folks, making memories they cherished. In his later years, Ken officiated youth sports; football, baseball, wrestling and softball; enjoying the camaraderie amongst officials and those spirited youths. In time his grandsons participated in various extra-curricular activities and sporting events and Grandpa was ALWAYS there supporting and cheering on HIS boys. Ken leaves behind his wife of 59 years Judy Lierly, daughter Cindy Lierly, son Darin Lierly and wife Marcie, 4 grandsons; John Lierly & wife Kelly, Luke Lierly, Jacob Lierly, and Logan Frey, Sister Jo Cox and husband Gary Cox, nieces & nephews to numerous to mention. Ken was preceded in death by sisters Roberta Taylor, Kay Scheidt, and Gloria Schyler. A private family memorial was held June 11, 2020 to celebrate Ken's Life. Remembrances can be made to: Evangel Home, 137 N Yosemite Ave, Fresno CA 93701 "I had a good life, no regrets... Happy Trails to you until we meet again."

