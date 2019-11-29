KENNETH FAIRLESS (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fresno Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Kenneth Fairless (December 2nd, 1947 - November 24th, 2019) passed away peacefully on Sunday at Kaiser Hospital in Fresno. Stephens and Bean will host the viewing Sunday, December 1st from 1:00-5:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at Fresno Memorial Gardens Monday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon will follow at the C.P.D.E.S hall in Easton. Ken's legacy is survived by many loving family members and countless treasured memories. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 29, 2019
