Kenneth James Hor -ne was born June 30, 1943 in Oakland, CA, and passed away Monday, April 15th in Fremont, CA at the age of 75. In 1961, Ken graduated from Roosevelt High School in Fresno, CA. He and his wife Karen were married 52 years. He worked at Delta Truck Lines and then Valley Parcel Service, both in Fresno, CA before moving to Fremont, CA. Ken worked for the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) for over 25 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Hazel Horne, infant son Steven Horne, and beloved brother Jerry Horne. He is survived by his devoted wife Karen Horne of Fremont, CA. He is also survived by son Michael Horne and his wife Robin of Hollister, CA: sister Janice Gentry and her husband, Raymon of Georgia; and sister Faith Moranville of Iowa; and 6 nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., 1411 W. Belmont Ave, Fresno.