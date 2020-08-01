Kenneth Maffia

Kenneth Robert Maffia passed away on May 13, 2020 in Sacramento, CA. He was 81 years old and succumbed to the heart condition he battled for many years. Ken was a loving husband, father, and brother. Ken was a long-time member of the Madera United Methodist Church and had been a member of the Madera Masonic Lodge. Ken was born in Brooklyn NY on August 3, 1938. He entered the US Air Force in 1955, where he was initially stationed in Japan. Ken was eventually stationed at the Madera Radar Base in 1957 where he met his future wife Beatrice Alene Davis at the Sno-White Drive In where she worked. They were married in Madera in 1959 and were together for 56 years until Bea's passing in 2015. Ken's drive for success led him to enroll first in Fresno City College, then Fresno State College under the GI Bill. He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelors' Degree in Criminology. Ken was the first of his combined family to graduate from college. Ken served as a Madera County Deputy Sheriff in the mid 1960's and joined the US Marshall Service in Fresno in the early 1970's. He finished his career as a Foreign Service Officer where he served his country for 15 years at embassies around the world...from Saigon to London and everywhere in between. Upon retirement in 1988, Ken returned to Madera to be with family and serve his local community. He tutored young people in reading and volunteered at both the Police and Sheriff Departments. He continued to be active in the Madera Methodist Church until he moved to Sacramento in 2018 Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Bea. He is survived by his son, Bruce Maffia, of Sacramento CA his brother Michael Maffia of Groton CT, and his brother Armas Sini Jr. of Ft. Meyers, FL Remembrances may be made to the Madera United Methodist Church

