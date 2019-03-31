Kenneth Redmon (Kenny) was born in Fresno CA on August 23rd 1951 and passed away on February 8th, 2019 in Auberry, Ca at the age of 67. He was a Vietnam war veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army. His favorite place to spend his time was in the mountains. He was very passionate about hunting, nature, politics, music, and family. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Norval and Bertha Redmon (Crowder). He is survived by his 2 sisters, 4 children, 1 Son in law and 1 grandson. Service will be held at the Chapel of light in Fresno, Ca on April 20th, 2019 at 10:00am. Reception to follow.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 31, 2019