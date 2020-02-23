Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Klassen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kent Klassen, age 59, died unexpectedly from a heart attack February 17, 2020. Kent was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Fresno. After graduating from Roosevelt, Kent went to UCBerkeley and earned a B.A. in History, a choice which his father thought showed good judgment. Kent always wanted to be a lawyer and he received his J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of the Law. He practiced his entire career in Fresno. Kent's passion was his kids, Nicole and Michael. He was ferociously proud of them as individuals and he actively supported them in their pursuits of careers in music. He loved watching them perform. Kent had a warmth of personality and a unique ability to make others feel appreciated. He was engaging and kind. As a father, brother, son and friend, Kent exemplified fairness, compassion, understanding and he had an unquenchable good nature. Kent will be sorely missed by his children Nicole and Michael, his mother Nancy, brothers Kevin (Robin) and Bryan (Stephanie), and nieces/nephew Taylor, Sabrina, Samantha, Henry and Margaret. Kent was preceded in death by his father Peter and his son Josh. A Celebration of Life will be held February 29 at 2pm at Willow Avenue Mennonite Church in Fresno. Any gifts should be directed to the Central California Food Bank. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020

