It is with great sadness that the family of Kent Leroy Frame announces his peaceful passing after complications of a stroke on Monday, December 23 rd, 2019 at the age of 63 years. Born to Ted and Lois Frame in Coalinga, CA on February 6, 1956 where he was raised and attended Coalinga High School. He then went on to attend San Diego State University and later Chico State University. Kent worked for the Department of Water Resources in Oakfield, TN and Tranquility, CA. Kent was very kind, funny and knowledgeable in about anything you would converse about from sports, weather, and politics. He is survived by his sister Nancy Kopilec of Clovis, CA, his stepmother Bertha Frame of Fresno, CA, stepbrothers Joey Gordillo (Christina) of Santa Maria, CA, Jesse Gordillo (Eleashea) of Hughson, CA, Andrew Gordillo (Janessa) of Fresno, CA, 3 nephews and 2 nieces and many friends. He will be missed dearly and miss his many dinner visits. Kent is preceded in death by his father, Ted Frame, his mother, Lois Frame, his sister, Lory Flory, and his brother Owen Frame. We would like to thank Sierra Vista Health Care for the wonderful care that was given to Kent and to Hinds Hospice for being there for Kent and his family. Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Stephen and Beans Funeral Chapel of Fresno. There will be no services at his request. Burial will be at Coalinga Cemetery Tuesday, January 7 th at 11:00am where he will be buried near his family. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

