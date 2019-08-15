Kent C. Ridge, born June 18, 1938 in Fresno, CA, passed away August 11, 2019. He graduated from Roosevelt High, served in the navy, and graduated from Fresno State. He was an owner of Ridge Electric. Kent is survived by his wife, Ollia Vick Ridge, sons, Kent Jr., Darren and Jeff, and Rick, Randy and Rodney Lee; 25 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on August 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at American Legion, 3509 N. 1st, Fresno.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 15, 2019