Kent Ridge (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You were a great man Uncle Kent. You were so much like my..."
    - Cara Ridge
  • "He will be Greatly missed & was Loved by so MANY PEOPLE!!..."
    - Fredric Swiridoff
  • "Kent was a great guy and a great family man. Our prayers go..."
    - Skip Lewis
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
American Legion
3509 N. 1st
Fresno, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kent C. Ridge, born June 18, 1938 in Fresno, CA, passed away August 11, 2019. He graduated from Roosevelt High, served in the navy, and graduated from Fresno State. He was an owner of Ridge Electric. Kent is survived by his wife, Ollia Vick Ridge, sons, Kent Jr., Darren and Jeff, and Rick, Randy and Rodney Lee; 25 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on August 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at American Legion, 3509 N. 1st, Fresno.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.