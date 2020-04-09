Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ker Yang Lor. View Sign Service Information Funeral service Hmong Memorial Chapel 741 W. Belmont Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ker Yang Lor, age 56, closed her eyes for the final time on March 24th, 2020, in her family home after struggling with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). She was born in Phanao (Longcheng), Xiengkhouang, Laos on February 23rd, 1964 to Sia Yang and Chia Lue Lor. In 1979, Ker and her family immigrated to St. Paul, MN, where she learned English and graduated from Southwest Senior High School. In 1981, Ker married the love of her life, Houa Yang, and they lived 40 wonderful years together. In 1984, Ker and Houa moved to Fresno, CA and raised their family of 8 children. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. On her days off, she could be found in the kitchen cooking a delicious meal, or in her sewing room making exquisite Hmong and Laotian outfits. In her career, she worked for the Fresno County Department of Health & Human Services. She was passionate about helping troubled youth build skills to be resilient. Ker also had a resilient spirit as she battled MSA for over a decade; never losing hope, and fighting to stay alive until the very end. She witnessed several of her children's milestones such as, seeing her children graduate, watching them get married, and the births of her grandchildren. She was a profoundly loving individual and was loved by all who knew her. Ker's legacy lives on through her loving husband, Houa; their 8 children: George, Xia, Gregory, Gary, Crystal, Gerald, Gabriel, and Grant; 6 grandchildren; her mother Sia; and siblings Bliayao, Nengvang, Cherpao, and Mee-- all of whom she loved dearly. Ker's memory will live on forever in our hearts as a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed. To honor Ker, funeral services will be held on April 11th, 2020 at the Hmong Memorial Chapel in Fresno (741 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA). Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close