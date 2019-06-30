Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Fresno County Sportsman Club 10645 N. lanes Rd Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

With sadness, the Filgas family, shares the loss of Kerry Filgas Sr., who passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 72. He was a devoted husband to Sharyn for 51 years. His children Carol, Shelly, Karen and Kerry Jr. were the pride and joy of his life, as were his grandchildren Rodney, Nick, Amanda, Samantha, Sabrina, Randy, Tyler, Emily, Max, Jack and his great-grandchildren, Faith, Bentley, Remington and JJ. Kerry graduated from San Joaquin Memorial High School. He was a dedicated son to Albert and Pearl Filgas and brother to Deneva, Teresa, Kevin and Kim. Kerry worked his entire life for the Filgas Family business until it closed in 2008. An avid outdoorsman, Kerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, especially when accompanied by his family and friends. He taught many youngsters firearm responsbility and survival skills necessary in harsh environments. Declining health made these activites difficult in his later years but you could always count on Kerry for the best tips on hunting and fishing spots. He loved to garden. He had a large variety of fruit trees in his yard and always had a bag ready for the taking. Plants were in abundance, it was common for him so show up with an orchid or another plant just because. Kerry loved BBQ, football, NASCAR and walking his dogs. People describe Kerry as "a straight shooter". He left an imprint on everyone he met. His love for God, family and his country was clear to all who knew him. Over the last few years, he became very involved with veterans, locally and abroad. A Veteran himself, he was passionate about helping his fellow Vets. From a ride, to a medical appointment, or a cup of coffee. Kerry did not know the word "stranger". he loved to talk and made many friends just being himself. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fresno County Sportsman Club located at 10645 N. lanes Rd., Fresno, 93720. Lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Central Valley honor Flight or your local no kill animal shelter. Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation 5260 N. Palm Ave. #122 Fresno, CA 93704

Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019

