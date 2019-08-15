Kimiko Hirata

Service Information
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA
93721
(559)-266-0666
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lisle Funeral Home
1605 L Street
Fresno, CA 93721
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fresno Buddhist Temple Family Dharma Center
2690 E. Alluvial Ave.
Fresno, CA
Obituary
Kimiko Hirata died August 11, 2019 at Fresno Community Hospital at the age of 98.

Kimiko is survived by her children Diane Nishioka and Glenn Hirata; sisters Faye Nishioki, Chiyoko Sakamoto and Kay Ihara; grandchildren Allison Muñoz and Kevin Nishioka. She is predeceased by her husband George Hirata; her parents Hatsutaro and Hisayo Kotsubo; and sister Yoshiko Niizawa.

Kimiko was born in Marysville, CA on October 22, 1920. She worked at the family fruit stand, as a department store salesperson and as a secretary at the Buddhist Temple. On August 16, 1952 she married George and they had two children, Diane and Glenn.

Kimiko enjoyed taking trips to the casinos, playing cards with friends and spending time with her sisters. She baked the best fruit and pumpkin pies from scratch. Kimiko was an active member of the Buddhist community.

A viewing is scheduled from 10:00am - 4:00pm on Friday, August 16th at Lisle Funeral Home (1605 L Street, Fresno, CA 93721). A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00am on Saturday, August 17th at the Fresno Buddhist Temple Family Dharma Center (2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93720).

Published in the Fresno Bee from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Fresno, CA   (559) 266-0666
