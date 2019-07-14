Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kirk Malan. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6641 East Butler Ave Fresno , CA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6641 East Butler Ave Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Dr. Kirkland H. Malan, 86, a long time Fresno dentist practicing for over 44 years will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6641 East Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 on Friday 7/19/19. There will be no public viewing, however the family will be pleased to greet and visit with attendees prior to the service from 10am to 11am in the Relief Society room. The funeral service will begin at 11am in the chapel. Burial will be at the Red Bank Cemetery in Clovis. Dr. Malan died Sunday July 7th, 2019. He was born in Odgen, Utah and had lived in Fresno since 1940. Dr. Malan was an alumnus of Roosevelt High School in Fresno and graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1958. Upon graduation he served in the United States Air Force as a captain, stationed at Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, TX and Lajes Air Field in Terceira, Azores. He returned to Fresno in 1963 at which time he began his private practice as a family dentist. He retired in 2002. Dr. Malan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a bishop and in other leadership positions throughout his life. He was also a member of the Fresno Madera Dental Society, California Dental Association and American Dental Association. Survived by his wife Mary Malan and children, Mark (Yvonne), Leean (Marc Robinson), Kevin (Deby), Randall (Paula), Brad (Shireen), Melanie (Erik Haroldsen), Matthew (Marinn) and Amy (Bryan Boynton). Preceded in death by parents Dr. Howard and Erma Malan, deceased brother Joel, sister-in-law Shirley Malan, brother-in-law Paul Fansler and sister-in-law Starley Black. Surviving sister Marlene Malan Fansler, brother-in-law Bill Black and sister-in-law Kris Malan. He is also survived by 39 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He had a deep love for all his family members and his example of service, faith and devotion will be his lasting legacy. Funeral home: Farewell Funeral Service - Palm Bluffs, 660 W. Locust Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93650. (559-440-0484). The family requests that remembrances be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org). Services for Dr. Kirkland H. Malan, 86, a long time Fresno dentist practicing for over 44 years will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6641 East Butler Ave, Fresno, CA 93727 on Friday 7/19/19. There will be no public viewing, however the family will be pleased to greet and visit with attendees prior to the service from 10am to 11am in the Relief Society room. The funeral service will begin at 11am in the chapel. Burial will be at the Red Bank Cemetery in Clovis. Dr. Malan died Sunday July 7th, 2019. He was born in Odgen, Utah and had lived in Fresno since 1940. Dr. Malan was an alumnus of Roosevelt High School in Fresno and graduated from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1958. Upon graduation he served in the United States Air Force as a captain, stationed at Dyess Air Force base in Abilene, TX and Lajes Air Field in Terceira, Azores. He returned to Fresno in 1963 at which time he began his private practice as a family dentist. He retired in 2002. Dr. Malan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as a bishop and in other leadership positions throughout his life. He was also a member of the Fresno Madera Dental Society, California Dental Association and American Dental Association. Survived by his wife Mary Malan and children, Mark (Yvonne), Leean (Marc Robinson), Kevin (Deby), Randall (Paula), Brad (Shireen), Melanie (Erik Haroldsen), Matthew (Marinn) and Amy (Bryan Boynton). Preceded in death by parents Dr. Howard and Erma Malan, deceased brother Joel, sister-in-law Shirley Malan, brother-in-law Paul Fansler and sister-in-law Starley Black. Surviving sister Marlene Malan Fansler, brother-in-law Bill Black and sister-in-law Kris Malan. He is also survived by 39 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. He had a deep love for all his family members and his example of service, faith and devotion will be his lasting legacy. Funeral home: Farewell Funeral Service - Palm Bluffs, 660 W. Locust Ave. Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93650. (559-440-0484). The family requests that remembrances be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org). Published in the Fresno Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close