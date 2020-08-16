Kjersti (Kris) Rebensdorf, was born on December 5, 1946 in Fresno, CA and passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 73. Her parents, Roger Pursell and Edith (Lassen) Pursell lived in Fresno for several years before settling in Easton, CA and raising their four children. Kjersti and her brothers, Ellis (Ike), Brandon (Kinzo), and Anson, all graduated from Washington Union High School. After graduation, Kjersti married Emil Rebensdorf and they spent the next 55 years making each other happy! They raised their two children, Derrick and Ryan on the family homestead in Easton. Derrick settled in Elk Grove, CA where he and his wife, Michele raised their two children, Jared and Danielle. Ryan lives in Easton with his wife, Debbie and continues to farm the family ranch. Kjersti and Emil enjoyed trips to Morro Bay with family and friends, while raising their children and continued the trips in retirement. They loved taking their grandchildren on annual summer trips, as well as planned weeks each year with their best friends. It was their happy place! Kjersti and Emil also liked going to casinos, pulling the one-armed bandits! Emil was content playing penny slots, while Kjersti played quarters and raided Emil's winnings!!! Due to COVID 19, private services were held. We will plan a Celebration of Life once it is safe to do so. A special thanks to Debbie, Ryan's wife, and Toni Hurley, Kjersti's niece for taking care of Kjersti the last three years. Please consider donating to your favorite charity
in Kjersti's memory. Please consider donating to your favorite charity in Kjersti's memory.