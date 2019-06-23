Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kristen Elise Randall Biel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kristen Elise Randall Biel was born May 19, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois to Jeanne and William Randall. Upon completion of dental school, Dr. Bill moved the family back home to Fresno, where he established his practice. Growing up, Krissy was a creative and imaginative little girl who loved the arts and to dance at her Mother's dance studio-Fig Garden Dance. She loved family trips to Santa Cruz and Pismo Beach, and especially spending time at the family cabin in Bass Lake. Krissy attended Bullard High School where she participated in many clubs and was on the Bullard High School Pep Squad. She spent every summer training in LA in every genre of dance, and taught children classes at Fig Garden as well. Graduating in 1983, Krissy was asked to sing at Baccalaureate, and was so proud to perform for her classmates. She also received the student voted yearbook award of "best legs," for which she laughed and humbly accepted. Choosing to go to college at Fresno State, Krissy was excited to be a Bulldog! She became a member of The Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and made many life-long friends and memories. With her love of the arts, and being a true triple threat, Krissy decided to strike out on her own and make the move to follow her show business dreams in Los Angeles. She studied and was awarded scholarships in drama, and was mentored by such industry greats as Seth Riggs, Sandy Meisner, and Tracy Roberts. She was also a professional working dancer with credits on MTV, commercials, television, and tours. One of her great accomplishments was being chosen in a select group as an actress, dancer, singer, in a program at The Los Angeles Civic Light Opera. This special honor showcases young and up-and-coming talent. Krissy also performed as a soloist on pointe in the role of Cinderella at The Hollywood Bowl for the 25th anniversary of Disneyland! Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, Krissy had to turn her focus to her health, and fought bravely for life and for the people who loved her the most. Our special girl passed into eternal life on June 7th, 2019, with her family surrounding her. We are devastated and heartbroken with the loss of Krissy, but we are grateful for the 54 years she graced us with her love, kindness, and playful spirit. We know she is with Jesus and we will see her again someday. Krissy is preceded in death by her Father Dr. William Randall (Jeannette), Grandparents Walter Sr (Thelma), James Redding (Robin), Uncle Walt Jr (Helen), and Cousin Walter Randall III. She will be missed endlessly by her devoted Husband Darryl, Children-Dylan and Delaney, Mother-Jeanne Randall, Sister-Laurie Papagni (Nick), Sister Aimee Nelson (Stan), Step-sister Jennifer Nast (Shawn), and Cousin Julie Chute (Dan). Many Nieces and Nephews will also miss Auntie Krissy. Published in the Fresno Bee on June 23, 2019 