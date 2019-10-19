Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L. Dorothy Kirsnis. View Sign Service Information Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel 41 West San Luis Salinas , CA 93901 (831)-424-0311 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 929 Harvard Ave Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

L. Dorothy "Dottie" Kirsnis, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Carmel, CA. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 7, 1927. She married Charles A. Kirsnis on June 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the love of her life. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where she worked at Hughes Aircraft as a stenographer to put her husband through college and dental school. She enjoyed a lifetime of volunteer service. First in the Auxiliary to the Little Company of Mary Hospital and later, after a move to Fresno at the Saint Agnes Medical Center Volunteer Guild. She volunteered at Saint Agnes for many years and served as the president of the Guild. Dottie was a great caregiver. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and her house was a place to have fun! She is preceded in death by her husband Charles in 1995 and also by 4 siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Dana and Rodney Heinrich of Monterey, CA and son, Mark Kirsnis of Lawndale, CA. She was a loving grandmother to Brittny (Sean) Ryan of Navan, Ireland, Matthew Heinrich of Healdsburg, CA, Taylor Heinrich of San Bruno, CA and Jason Kirsnis of Hawthorne, CA; and her great grandchildren, Henry and Beibhinn Ryan of Navan, Ireland. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 929 Harvard Ave, Clovis, CA. 93612. Interment following at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave. Clovis, CA. 93612. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Central Coast or Saint Agnes Medical Center Volunteer Guild. Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home. Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com L. Dorothy "Dottie" Kirsnis, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Carmel, CA. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on January 7, 1927. She married Charles A. Kirsnis on June 13, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the love of her life. They moved to Los Angeles, CA where she worked at Hughes Aircraft as a stenographer to put her husband through college and dental school. She enjoyed a lifetime of volunteer service. First in the Auxiliary to the Little Company of Mary Hospital and later, after a move to Fresno at the Saint Agnes Medical Center Volunteer Guild. She volunteered at Saint Agnes for many years and served as the president of the Guild. Dottie was a great caregiver. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and her house was a place to have fun! She is preceded in death by her husband Charles in 1995 and also by 4 siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Dana and Rodney Heinrich of Monterey, CA and son, Mark Kirsnis of Lawndale, CA. She was a loving grandmother to Brittny (Sean) Ryan of Navan, Ireland, Matthew Heinrich of Healdsburg, CA, Taylor Heinrich of San Bruno, CA and Jason Kirsnis of Hawthorne, CA; and her great grandchildren, Henry and Beibhinn Ryan of Navan, Ireland. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 929 Harvard Ave, Clovis, CA. 93612. Interment following at Clovis Cemetery, 305 N. Villa Ave. Clovis, CA. 93612. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Central Coast or Saint Agnes Medical Center Volunteer Guild. Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home. Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close