La Velle Barnes

Barnes or Barney as he was known to his friends, passed unexpectedly in his home. Barnes was preceded in death by wife Margaret, son Greg, parents Grady and Jessie, sister Rochelle Harlan and long time partner later in life, Pat Haun. Barnes is survived by his son, Tim and a slew of friends. Barnes operated La Mar Electronics until he decided to slow down and spend more time with his hobbies which included flying and tinkering around the house. Barnes was never seen without his pack of hounds that traveled everywhere with him and were with him when he passed. Information regarding services will be forthcoming. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

