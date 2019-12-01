On November 26, 2019 our loving mother, and Grandmother LaHoma Hackett passed away at the age of 89. LaHoma was born on May 10, 1930 in Calhan Colorado to Exie and Sophie Howell. She is survived by her son Louis Hackett Jr., wife Sandra, and grandchildren Matthew and Amanda. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Hackett Sr. LaHoma was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. Above all else she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. At LaHoma's request a private service is planned to commemorate her life.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 1, 2019