On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Larisa Bedoyan, loving daughter, sister, mother and wife, passed away at the age of 41 in a tragic accident. Larisa was born on January 6,1979, in Armenia to Meruzhan Abagekyan and Violeta Sarkisyan. She was born minutes before her twin sister, Alisa. Larisa had three other beautiful sisters, Lusine, Zhenya and Armine. She later was blessed with her amazing daughter Violet. Earlier this year, she expanded her family once more when she married her beloved husband Shant Bedoyan. Larisa was looking forward to a long life with Shant, which included making a loving home together, traveling and sharing their lives with each other and family. Larisa was a proud Armenian, a compassionate human being and a passionate floral designer who contributed to her community with her drive, hard work, and creativity. She was admired and respected amongst her peers. No matter what challenges she faced, Larisa always remained kind-hearted throughout her life, devoting her heart to her loving family. If Larisa were here today, she would say that her biggest accomplishment in life was her daughter. She was a devoted mother, and the love and support for her daughter was beyond comparison. Larisa shined an unforgettable light filled with love, selflessness and compassion to everyone in her life including her stepchildren, Christopher, Saro and Seraphina Bedoyan and many extended family members. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Due to the pandemic, the funeral services for Larisa will be held privately at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Masis Ararat Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Orran (2217 Observatory Ave., L.A., CA 90027), a 501(c)(3) organization in Armenia with centers in Yerevan and Vanadzor, where Larisa was born, helping at-risk elderly and socially vulnerable children, some of whom are orphans. www.orran.am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store