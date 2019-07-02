To my Dad, Larry A. Shehadey-- to honor you on your birthday, July 2, 1907, now nearly 10 years after your passing at the age of 102. A true American story. Born to immigrant parents, given nothing but the strong desire to succeed in life. Hard work and true grit are what propelled you forward to become a true Fresno Icon. Not a week goes by where one of us doesn't say "What would Papa do?" You have left an indelible impression on three generations of this family. Thank you Dad for passing on your ethic of hard work, business skills, and positive values to your family. Your legacy will endure. John L. Shehadey
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 2, 2019