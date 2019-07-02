Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry A. Shehadey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

To my Dad, Larry A. Shehadey-- to honor you on your birthday, July 2, 1907, now nearly 10 years after your passing at the age of 102. A true American story. Born to immigrant parents, given nothing but the strong desire to succeed in life. Hard work and true grit are what propelled you forward to become a true Fresno Icon. Not a week goes by where one of us doesn't say "What would Papa do?" You have left an indelible impression on three generations of this family. Thank you Dad for passing on your ethic of hard work, business skills, and positive values to your family. Your legacy will endure. John L. Shehadey To my Dad, Larry A. Shehadey-- to honor you on your birthday, July 2, 1907, now nearly 10 years after your passing at the age of 102. A true American story. Born to immigrant parents, given nothing but the strong desire to succeed in life. Hard work and true grit are what propelled you forward to become a true Fresno Icon. Not a week goes by where one of us doesn't say "What would Papa do?" You have left an indelible impression on three generations of this family. Thank you Dad for passing on your ethic of hard work, business skills, and positive values to your family. Your legacy will endure. John L. Shehadey Published in the Fresno Bee on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close