Larry Cottengim

February 26, 1936 - July 8, 2020

Fresno, California - Larry was born on Feb. 26, 1936 in Fresno, Ca to Lee And Calla Cottengim. Larry initially worked in Real Estate, then was employed by the Moose Lodge and later worked and eventually retired as a bartender at Richards Steak House. Larry loved playing golf and traveling with his friends. He enjoyed all sports, but loved boxing, baseball, football and golf and was known to make occasional wagers. His favorite teams were the SF Giants, SF 49ers and any team with a local player on it.

Larry is survived by his four children, Tim (Melanie) Cottengim, Tamra (Eric) Smotherman, Laura (Rob) Klein, Leeann (Jim) Underwood; and nine grandchildren, Ryan (Mandalynn) Cottengim, Lindsay (Charles) Sigl, Alyson (Chris) Tillery, Michael Estep, Alyssa Fondren, Taylor Fondren, Connie Klein, Robbie Klein. Predeceased by Jarod Klein and seven great-grandchildren, Makenna, Nolan, Jordan, Raegen, Cael, Reid and Jack.

Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held in the future.





