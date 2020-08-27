1/
Larry Mortensen
1940 - 2020
Larry Neil Mortensen was born on April 7, 1940 in Oakland, CA and raised in Reedley, CA. His lifetime was shared with a loving family and friends, continuing with his high school and college years in Reedley, CA After attending Reedley College, Larry went to South Africa on a missionary for several months. His love for his country led him to serving in the United States Air Force here and abroad from 1961 to 1964. Following his military days he went to Cal State Univ, Fresno graduated went to work at an accounting firm, then went to work for The County of Fresno in the Assessor's Office for several years and then he passed his CPA test and became an independent CPA. Larry loved going to Pismo Beach and using his off road vehicles and he was an avid golfer at the Belmont Country Club and was a huge supporter of Fresno State Football. Larry was preceded in death by his wife JoAnne, his parents Henry and Agnes Mortensen and nephew Donald Gleason, Larry is survived by his sister Judi Ellis (Lloyd), nephew Neil Gleason (Fatima), niece Deborah, Aunt Bonnie Terkelsen and several Grand nieces and nephews, Denise Daggett companion, her daughter Nicole (Dan) daughters Danielle and Abbi. Private service was held on August 17, 2020 at Reedly Cemetery District in Reedly, CA.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 27, 2020.
