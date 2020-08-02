I met Larry somtime in the 80's as we were both part of the Ito Team. Larry was pulling bin trailers of fruit being picked from the various fields to the shed. When we got into the Table Grape season all the grapes were picked and packed in the field. This required a lot of material in order to get it done besides hauling the grapes and tree fruit in. Larry was nothing short of Amazing, just Amazing. He definitely had work ethics. The mentality in those days was to get the job done at any cost. Boy did he. He was an amazing example to all of us.

Personality, Larry certainly had a Great personality! He was fun and never mixed words and always, always had an open ear.

Larry really made ourTeam fun, and complete. I was really disappointed when Larry had enough of the Ito effect. Not being able to look forward to seeing Larry everyday was really heartfelt fo me.

My sympathy to youall, I know he will be deeply missed by you, his Family and I will truely miss seeing my old Friend Larry as he would always brighten my day whenever I ran into him around Town.

Jimmy Egoian

Friend