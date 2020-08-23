LARRY OLIVERO

Larry J. Olivero, 84, of Clovis, CA, passed away on August 6th, 2020. Larry was born on February 24th, 1936 to John and Mary Oliver in Clovis, CA. He graduated from Clovis High School.Larry was a lifelong resident of California. After graduation and "Honorable" service with the U.S. Army, Larry pursued a long-term career spanning over three decades with American Greetings Corp. Larry was a driven professional and perfectionist. He loved his family, and was passionate about boating, fishing and being outdoors. Larry was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Mary, and his son, Bradley. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters, Lori, Melanie, and Annamarie; his sons, Darrick and Frank, and; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry will be interred at Clovis cemetery.

