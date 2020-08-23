1/1
LARRY OLIVERO
Larry J. Olivero, 84, of Clovis, CA, passed away on August 6th, 2020. Larry was born on February 24th, 1936 to John and Mary Oliver in Clovis, CA. He graduated from Clovis High School.Larry was a lifelong resident of California. After graduation and "Honorable" service with the U.S. Army, Larry pursued a long-term career spanning over three decades with American Greetings Corp. Larry was a driven professional and perfectionist. He loved his family, and was passionate about boating, fishing and being outdoors. Larry was preceded in death by his father, John, his mother, Mary, and his son, Bradley. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughters, Lori, Melanie, and Annamarie; his sons, Darrick and Frank, and; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry will be interred at Clovis cemetery.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 21, 2020
Dad
No words can be said to express how much I will miss you..I'll miss our great times together...I'll miss our long talks on the phone...I'll miss our fun fishing trips but most of all..I will miss you expressing your love and putting your hand on my shoulder telling me, "It will be ok"...love you Dad...
Frank Sutton
Family
