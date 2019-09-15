Our sweet Larry went to be with the Lord and so many other loved ones peacefully on August 24, 2019. Larry served in the US Army and was also a respected Fresno Deputy Sheriff but his proudest accomplishment was his family. Larry leaves behind his wife and soulmate of 51 years, Beverly, his "kids" son Justin, wife Nicole and granddaughter/bestie Dottie Mae, son Jason, wife Jenny and grandsons Ray and Michael and son Jonathan Mello. Larry also leaves behind many beloved friends, family and pets. Rosary 7pm Sept.19th Whitehurst. Mass 10am Sept.20th St.Alphonsus Church. Celebration of life to follow at T&C