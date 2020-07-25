Larry Douglas Smith, 70, traded his wheelchair for wings July 19, 2020, with his family and friends by his side in Kingsburg, Ca. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, July 30th, at the Kingsburg Historical Park, Kingsburg, Ca. at 9:00am. Larry was born July 26, 1949, in Detroit Michigan. He attended his primary education in Selma, Ca., before enlisting into the Army at the age of 18. Larry was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds sustained while serving in Vietnam. Larry spent much of his time outdoors fishing, camping, and walking his beloved dog, Belle. His love of trains and travel afforded him many opportunities to explore various destinations throughout the States. Larry truly cherished his family time and loved being surrounded by them. Ultimately, it was Larry's walk with the Lord that was his greatest adventure. He loved the Lord with all his heart and never missed an opportunity to share the good news of salvation. Larry is survived by his daughters: LtCol (USAF) Laurie Minard of Fresno, Ca., Lisa (Timothy) Linhares, Leslie (Michael) Reed and Liana (Erik) Taylor all of Kingsburg, Ca. Larry had eight grandchildren: Erica Kenyon, Ron Minard, Jr, Luke Breshears, Lindsey Baird, Maddy Reed, Brad Taylor, Adam Taylor, and Faith Linhares, along with three great-granddaughters: Lexi, Emily, and Riley Kenyon. Sister, Debbie Haymons of Lawrenceburg, Tn, and Aunt, Dixie Brewer of Auburn, Ca. Larry is also survived by his long-time best friend, Dora Andrade, and loving caregiver, Vicki Needham (very special thank you). He was preceded in death by his adoring Grandmother, Tommie (Granny) Smith of Selma, CA

