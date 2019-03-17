Larry Wolford passed away on March 11, 2019, with his family by his side. He was 71 years old. Larry was in the automatic transmission field for 42 years. His ultimate passion though was the 33 years he spent as a volunteer firefighter with Madera County Station 19 and running the Support Unit. He recently was employed part-time with Napa Auto Parts in Madera Ranchos. It was the best way to fill his retirement years. Larry was a hard worker and always found an enjoyable way to fill his time. The friends he made along his life's journey were important to him and he never met a stranger. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Eula and Charles Wolford, his sister Sharon Gutierrez, his brother Jerry Wolford and brother-in-law Dana Nickell. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Linda, daughter and son-in-law Marisa and David Etheridge, daughter Renee Wolford and son Matthew Wolford. He loved and cherished his grandchildren Paige, Deagan, Logan and Layne. His family was his pride and joy. He is also survived by his brother Jim Wolford, isister Cindy Quintano and her husband Steve, his sister Linda and her husband Carl Walla, his in-laws Joyce Nickell, Cathy and Steve Rutherford, Sheila and Mark Hatfield, Darlene Falcon, Victor Gutierrez plus many nieces and nephews. His family was most important to him above anything else and he showed his love to them every day. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and we miss him terribly. Love you Larry, always and forever. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, as an Open House style event from 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Marisa and David Etheridge's home. Please contact the family or Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel for location details. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Madera County Support Unit, (559) 645-1399 or www.maderastation19.com Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292