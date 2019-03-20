Laura Anne Dedekian, 74, of Fresno passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 following a sudden illness. Laura was born in Dinuba where she grew up and graduated from Dinuba High School. She later attended College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Laura has been a resident of Fresno since 1966 where she and her late husband Arthur raised their family. Laura was a Sales Consultant for James Ashjian Lighting in Fresno for many years. In addition to Arthur her husband of 38 years, Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Charlotte Barsamian. Laura is survived by son Dan Dedekian and his wife Sheryl and by daughter Debbie Dedekian. She is the sister of Larry Barsamian and grandmother of Addison and Avery Dedekian. A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at New Covenant Community Church, 1744 East Nees Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Remembrances may be made to the California Armenian Home. Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814