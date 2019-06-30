Laura Ginese Tromborg of Clovis, CA entered into heaven at the young age of 60 on June 7th, 2019 after wrestling with cancer for 5+ years. She is survived by her husband Patrick Tromborg, three children and their spouses; Christopher & Sara Weatherby, Amber Weatherby Plank, and Justin Weatherby & Frankie Moran, three grandchildren; Lucas Weatherby, Ian Weatherby and Ava Plank, her parents; Jack & Beverly Von Feldt, eight siblings and thousands of former students, colleagues, and friends. Memorial services will be held at the Audra McDonald Auditorium at Roosevelt High School on Saturday, July 13th at 4250 E. Tulare Ave, Fresno, California at 10:00am.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 30, 2019