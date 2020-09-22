Laurence Dami

Laurence "Larry" Dami, age 79, from Fresno, entered into rest on September 11, 2020. Larry was born on June 10, 1941 in Oakland, California to Hector Lino "Nick" Dami and Faye Dami who have preceded him in death. He grew up on a rural ranch in Kerman and was a 1959 graduate of Kerman High School where he was elected Student Body President and was a running back and record holder of the football team. Larry later attended California State University Fresno and studied business. Larry began his career in mortgage banking and later served as the Vice President of American National Bank. The banking industry lead Larry to eventually pursue a career as a contractor and real estate developer. Larry was owner and operator of the successful L. M. Dami Construction Company. His career ventures spanned over Central California from Bakersfield to Pleasanton and Ceres then finally ending where he grew up and settling in Fresno. Throughout his life, Larry has been an active member of his community. He was a member of Rotary International and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Recognition. Larry served on the board of Stanislaus County Affordable Housing, and he served as President of Central Valley Building Industry Association. He was also politically active and hosted fundraising events entertaining a variety of state and local legislators. Although Larry spent much of his time growing his business with his two sons, he also enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and close friends on the water house boating and skiing Larry was a car enthusiast. He and his wife Sandy enjoyed fellowship with friends sharing the same enthusiasm as members of the Corvette Club of Fresno. Larry enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, but he was especially fond of the peace he found in Morro Bay and he visited often. Larry is survived by his wife Sandy, son Derik Dami of Turlock, son Lance Dami (Renee) of Valley Springs, sister Dale Burns of Fresno, sister Rita Busick of Incline Village NV, grandchildren Erica McCann (Chad), Dominic Dami, Ryan Dami, Kayla Dami, and one great grandchild Wyatt. In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for a donation to hospice, the Poverello House or to a cause that is close to your heart in memory of Larry Dami. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

