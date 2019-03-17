Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LaVelle Bernice Kolb (née Wooten) died on March 6, 2019 in Fresno, CA. LaVelle was born on April 26, 1922 in Faxon, OK. She was the seventh of 10 children born to Jessie Eudora and Bishop Marvin Wooten. After coming to California in the 1940s she graduated from Chowchilla High School. She was an avid basketball player while in high school and later in life enjoyed attending CSU Fresno women's basketball games. While living with her sister, she met and in 1948 married Gene (Mick) Carl Kolb, a WWII veteran. LaVelle and Mick made their home for 50 years in Chowchilla, CA. She and Mick loved traveling, fishing, hunting and sports of all kinds. While living in Chowchilla, Lavelle was a member of a bowling team, which went on to state finals. She and her husband took dance lessons in a variety of styles and they were quite the couple on the dance floor. LaVelle was a very talented and prolific painter and many of her paintings were of the mountains, a place she and her husband dearly loved. They would go to their cabin at Sugar Pine and while there would get in their jeep and drive to the back country to cut their fire wood. PeeWee (as she is known to her family) was small in stature, but mighty in spirit. She was a role model to all of us for her devotion to Mick, her family, her friends and her faith. LaVelle is survived by her sisters-in-law Betty, Pauline and Syble Wooten and her nieces and nephews- Eyvonne Malm, Sybil Conrad, Shirley Cozzi, Vicky Christiansen, Jackie Smith , Jeanne Alexander, Carole Cravens, Marvin Wooten Jr., George Wooten, Cindy Patton, Judy Kelley, Diane Staniford, Jack Wooten Jr., Susie Pate, Daren Wooten, Pam Jones, Brook Wooten, Mary Ann Rasmussen, many great and great-great nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at Santa Nella. A Celebration of Life in LaVelle's honor will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Pardini's Event Center from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to an animal rescue shelter or donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019

Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

