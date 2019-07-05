Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Idaho 5541 West Overland Road Boise , ID 83705 (208)-322-3590 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lee was born in Visalia, California on December 14, 1936 to his parents, Albert "Allison" Hicks and Florence Campbell Hicks. After World War 2, the family, including brother Jerry, moved to Santa Cruz for 5 years, then moving to Los Gatos in 1951, graduating from Los Gatos High School. Lee graduated from Stanford University then attended San Francisco Theological Seminary. During these years, Lee met his wife, Barbara on a blind date and they were married just 4 months later! Starting in Nebraska, Lee served many churches, from 1962-1987. In 1963, his son Kirk was born and in 1968, Lee and Barbara adopted their daughter Kerry. The Hicks' moved to Columbus in 1974, serving 13 years at Federated Church. In 1986, Lee achieved a long-time goal of attaining his Doctorate in Divinity degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary. In 1988, Lee returned to California serving a wonderful congregation at Easton Presbyterian Church for 7 years. Lee spent many weekends serving the Fresno-area Walk to Emmaus retreats. Lee retired from full-time ministry in 1995, continuing to serve as an interim pastor to various churches in the California Central Valley: Swedish Covenant Church, Millbrook Presbyterian Church and First Armenian Presbyterian Church in Fresno. In 2003, Lee and Barbara moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to Kerry's family. Lee began to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Presbytery and lead Bible studies. Lee was so proud of all his grandchildren, both in Boise and in Nebraska. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Florence Hicks. Lee's surviving family includes his brother, Jerry (Ann) Hicks in Santa Fe, NM, his wife, Barbara Hicks in Boise, his children, Kirk (Jennifer) Hicks from Omaha, NE, Kerry (Steve) Calverley in Boise, his grandchildren Katie Hicks and Sophie Hicks in Omaha, Andrew John in Lincoln, Allie Calverley and Kaitlin Calverley in Boise. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be sent to the Idaho Epilepsy Foundation. Lee was born in Visalia, California on December 14, 1936 to his parents, Albert "Allison" Hicks and Florence Campbell Hicks. After World War 2, the family, including brother Jerry, moved to Santa Cruz for 5 years, then moving to Los Gatos in 1951, graduating from Los Gatos High School. Lee graduated from Stanford University then attended San Francisco Theological Seminary. During these years, Lee met his wife, Barbara on a blind date and they were married just 4 months later! Starting in Nebraska, Lee served many churches, from 1962-1987. In 1963, his son Kirk was born and in 1968, Lee and Barbara adopted their daughter Kerry. The Hicks' moved to Columbus in 1974, serving 13 years at Federated Church. In 1986, Lee achieved a long-time goal of attaining his Doctorate in Divinity degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary. In 1988, Lee returned to California serving a wonderful congregation at Easton Presbyterian Church for 7 years. Lee spent many weekends serving the Fresno-area Walk to Emmaus retreats. Lee retired from full-time ministry in 1995, continuing to serve as an interim pastor to various churches in the California Central Valley: Swedish Covenant Church, Millbrook Presbyterian Church and First Armenian Presbyterian Church in Fresno. In 2003, Lee and Barbara moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to Kerry's family. Lee began to serve as the Interim Executive Director of the Presbytery and lead Bible studies. Lee was so proud of all his grandchildren, both in Boise and in Nebraska. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Allison and Florence Hicks. Lee's surviving family includes his brother, Jerry (Ann) Hicks in Santa Fe, NM, his wife, Barbara Hicks in Boise, his children, Kirk (Jennifer) Hicks from Omaha, NE, Kerry (Steve) Calverley in Boise, his grandchildren Katie Hicks and Sophie Hicks in Omaha, Andrew John in Lincoln, Allie Calverley and Kaitlin Calverley in Boise. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 20, at 10:00 am at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials can be sent to the Idaho Epilepsy Foundation. Published in the Fresno Bee on July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close