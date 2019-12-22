Leland Edward Fritz, 84, lifelong Fresnan, died Monday morning, December 15, 2019. Lee was born March 8, 1935 in Fresno, California. Growing up he helped his parents by working on their farm. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Upon his return he met Cheryl while cruising the main in his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Partners in every area of life, they owned and operated Chase Flower Shop while raising three children. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their motor home, especially on the backroads. If you knew Lee, you would know he was a storyteller, curious about how things work and clever at repairing things. He was a hardworking man of integrity who was always loving, supportive and encouraging. Besides his love of people, Lee had a love of music. He had a dream to fly and was able to earn his license and pilot family and friends on adventures. Hiking and fishing at the cabin at Meadow Lakes brought him peace and rest. He was also a member of the Edison Social Club for fifty -five years. Lee is survived by his wife Cheryl of 60 years, son Ken (Jackie) Fritz, daughters Meredith (Rick) McBrien, Marcy (Rex) Spencer, five grandchildren: Jake, Zack, Caitlyn, Brenna and Edward, sister Nancy Nelson, and many friends and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, at 11:00 am at Stephens and Bean. The family invites friends to join us in celebrating his life following the service.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 22, 2019