Lena passed away at home in Fresno on February 27, 2019, at the age of 103. She was born on the 4th of July in 1915, in Minkler, California. Lena began school at the old one-room Frankwood Elementary School. The site was later known as the Sherwood Inn. She moved to Fresno with her parents at the age of nine. She graduated from Fresno High School Class of 1932. She also attended and received a degree in bookkeeping from Four C's Business College. She was employed for many years as a bookkeeper/office manager for Roth Furniture; Crockett Brothers; Crockett Leasing and All Car Leasing. Lena married her high school sweetheart, Max Hessman on May 14, 1936 in Fresno, California. During World War II Lena served with the American Red Cross at Hammerfield in Fresno, and also served for a short time at the Chapter House in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Lena was an active member of numerous clubs in Fresno. She was also a volunteer at the Valley Children's Hospital as a "play lady". After retirement some of her happiest times were spent with her family at their cabin in Shaver Lake and traveling the U.S. and Europe. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Georgina Georgetti, who came from the area of Lucca in Italy. They settled and farmed in the Minkler area since the early 1900's. Preceded in death by her husband, Max William Hessman on November 28, 2004; a brother, Bimbo Georgetti, sisters, Edith Herrick and Alma Rosenberry. She is survived by her sons Michael Hessman and Dr. Jeffrey Hessman and his wife, Sue; grandchildren Amber Jepson, Brian Hessman and Jessica Dean, great grandson Chris Jepson, nieces Gloria Madsen and Nancy Snedden, nephews Louis and Fred Georgetti and Richard Snedden and their families. Our family will be forever grateful to Pat and DeeDee Smith for the care and love that they gave to our mother. We would also like to express our gratitude to Hinds Hospice of Fresno. Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice of Fresno in Lena's memory. Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 14, 2019

