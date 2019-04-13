Lennie G. Alviso, age 93, of Fresno, CA, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with family members by her side. Lennie was born on May 19, 1925 in Mesilla, New Mexico to Estaban and Ruperta Guerrero. Her family included her father, mother, 6 brothers and 1 sister. The entire family migrated to California and worked the vineyards and orchards up and down the state for many years. In 1946, she met her lifetime love and husband of 62 years, Ray Alviso. They were married on September 16, 1946. They lived, worked and started their family in Hanford. In 1952 they moved to Fresno when Ray accepted a position as a Nursing Technician at the Veterans Administration Hospital (VAH). Lennie started as a stay at home Mom for approximately 4 years. She then began working as a cook and waitress at the La Fiesta restaurant and bar for about 3 years. When Ray and Lennie purchased a home in 1959, she began working in hospitals and care facilities taking care of patients. She ended her working career at VAH in the supply department. She had a passion for music and dancing with her husband Ray. At social functions, it was not uncommon to see them do the swing to American music and the cumbia to Mexican music. She is survived by her sons; John Alviso and his wife Phyllis of Fresno, CA, and Robert Alviso and his wife Angelina of Clovis, CA, daughters, Raelyne Ruff and her husband, Daulton of Clovis, CA and Jacqueline (Jackie) Alviso of Fresno, CA; six grandchildren, Steven, Teresa, Brian, Sarah, Jennifer and John Raymond, seven great grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who will all miss her very much. The family would like to thank the staff at Carmel Village Memory Care Center for the care and love they showed Lennie.