The Good Lord called Leo Rojas home on February 23, 2019, at the age of 91. Leo was born February 12, 1928, in Parlier, California. Leo served his country by joining the Air Force following his senior year at Parlier High School stationed in Denver, Colorado and Guam for 3 years. He attended Fresno City College and is an alumni of Fresno State. He also studied at Pepperdine University and the University of Guadalajara. Leo worked for the Welfare Department followed by his career job of teaching which he truly enjoyed. He taught at Malaga Elementary for 29 years and was a resource teacher at Marshall Elementary. He taught night school for English Language Learners in Madera for 8 years. After his retirement he continued to substitute in Parlier, but definitely made time for his grandchildren by traveling and attending their sporting and school events, or by just playing board games. Family was the focus of Leo's life and he made them a top priority. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 68 years, Sara, daughters, Susan Esparza and Pat (Jesse) Marquez, son, Larry Rojas, grandfather to Joey Esparza and Regina (Matthew) Herman, great-grandfather to Jayde Marie Herman, brother Henry Rojas, and sisters Consuelo Sandoval and Beatrice Rojas. Leo will be honored with services March 8 at Saint Helen's Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the rosary at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Saint Peter's Cemetery. Donations in Leo's name can be made to the Parkinson's or Alzheimer's Foundations. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 6, 2019

