Leona "Lee" Rice
August 11, 1935 - October 27, 2020
Veneta, Oregon - Leona "Lee" Lucille Rice was born on August 11, 1935 in Minot, North Dakota and passed away October 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Ted and Selma Polsfut. The Polsfuts were a farming family near Benedict, North Dakota. Leona enjoyed many of the benefits of rural life such as fresh vegetables from the garden and riding the family horse.
Leona attended and graduated from Minot High School. There, Leona and Joyce Bray became lifelong friends. Leona enjoyed many athletic activities and was an excellent pitcher on the softball team. She would later share her love of athletics with her children and grandchildren – teaching many of them the required skills to get started.
Leona majored in Home Economics at North Dakota Agricultural College in Fargo, North Dakota, where she graduated in 1957. Before finishing her college degree, she met Edward Rice at the State Fair through a common friend, Ardeth Rued. After a ride on the Ferris wheel, they made plans to attend the Lutheran Student's Ashram in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where they spent a lot of time together.
Leona and Edward were engaged during the Christmas break and the wedding was set for June 1, 1958 at Hope Lutheran Church in rural Sawyer, North Dakota. Leona skillfully designed and sewed the beautiful dresses for the wedding. Several moves and three children later, Leona's growing family moved to California in 1962. Roots took hold for Leona and family in Fresno, California, where her youngest child, Karen, was born.
Shortly after arriving in Fresno, Trinity Lutheran Church became the church of Leona's family, where many friends and memories would be made over the next six decades. Trinity Lutheran provided fellowship and worship as well as many of the family baptisms, confirmations, weddings and celebrations while Leona lived in Fresno. Other friendships developed over the many years in VASA, a Swedish organization to which Leona and Edward belonged.
After all of her children had reached school age, Leona resumed her teaching career. Teaching Home Economics during her 27-year career, nearly all of that with the Fresno Unified School District and as a proud member of the Fresno Teachers Association.
Other enduring family friendships were made while in Fresno – the Johnsons, Garcias, Holcombs, Cooneys, and the Backs to name a few. Next-door neighbors for much of that time, Fran and Gordon Johnson were especially close to Leona and her family. Fran Johnson, who passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020, was one of Leona's dearest and oldest friends.
Leona's final move was to Veneta, Oregon in 2019. She moved with Edward to join their daughter LeeAnn and her husband Randy Miles. Leona enjoyed many happy moments during her time in Veneta. Edward and LeeAnn were with her when she passed in her sleep on October 27, 2020.
Leona's immediate family, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others were able to have a private service at Christ Lutheran Church on October 31, 2020.
Leona is survived by Edward Rice, her husband of over 62 years; their children, Steven Rice, LeeAnn and Randy Miles, Jerome Rice and Faridah Ismail, and Karen Kroyer; grandchildren, Mark Burts, Michael Burts, Jay Mathew Burts, Melisa Burts, Jacob Rice, Farouk Rice, and Jonah Rice; 7 great-grandchildren; her brother and his wife, Ronald and Orian Polsfut; and her sister-in-law, Marilyn Polsfut. Predeceased by her parents, Theodore and Selma Polsfut; and her brother, Julian Polsfut.
Donations in Leona Rice's memory can be made to:
Trinity Lutheran Church
Attn: Leona Rice memoriam / "Serve in the Community" fund
3973 North Cedar Avenue
Fresno, CA 93726
Or your favorite charity
.