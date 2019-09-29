Dr. Heinrichs was a Chiropractic Orthopedist in Fresno for 30 years, active at Bethany Church and the CA Chirop. Assoc. In 1941 he married Luella Koop. From this marriage came 6 children (Stanley-deceased, Martin, Gordon, Leland, Annett and Laural). He leaves behind his children & spouses, 11 grandchildren. & 23 great- grandchildren. He proudly served as a Surgical Technician in WWII in Italy and Africa. He and Lu loved to travel, visiting 24 countries and on various mission trips, used his chiropractic skills. A Memorial Service is planned for Sat., Nov. 16, 2:00pm at Heritage Bible Church in Bakersfield.