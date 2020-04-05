Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Kaprielian. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM Chapel of the Light Funeral Home, 1620 W. Belmont Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Kaprielian, a magnificent human being, and husband passed away in the middle of the night on March 18, 2020, at home after an eleven year battle with Parkinson's disease and the complications the disease presented as the years wore on. Leonard Levon Kaprielian entered the world as a bouncing 10 lb. baby, born at home to the delight of his parents Jake and Rose Kaprielian. He was the youngest of four children. Predeceased by Edward, Louise, and Robert Kaprielian. Beloved and much-adored son-in-law of the late John and Julia Dervishian who considered him their third son. Leonard was an inquisitive and energetic child from a very young age and at times mischievous as well. As most children who lived on a farm do, he created his own fun and entertainment. One of the games he played as a child with family and friends was "sack sucker." A bag was placed in the middle of the street, tethered to a string. Then, Leonard and the culprits would hide in the vines while a driver would stop to inspect the "bounty in the bag." The bag would be quickly yanked away to the driver's dismay and the delight of the pranksters. Leonard was graduated from Sanger High School where he was a regular on the football team as well as a band member and speech and drama club member. His primary focus was football where he excelled as a left tackle. He was courted by the USC football program as well as the Stanford football program. Since he would be driving his sister's older car, he decided that might present mechanical problems driving over the grapevine (ridge route) which at that time was a two-lane road with service stations few and far between. Water was available for an over-heated radiator at one spigot on the side of the road going south. So, he chose Stanford and never regretted it. At Stanford, he was the biggest player on the team, weighing in at 258 pounds. When the coach asked him what he weighed, he said "about 2 and 1/2" and that became his nickname along with "Kappy." Leonard was remarkably gentle as well as hard-hitting. After knocking down a teammate or opponent, he would help them up and say "I didn't hurt you did I." It was an unusual lining up of the stars when five players of Armenian descent found them all on the football team - all from various parts of California. Members were, Chuck Essegian, Norm Manoogian, Harry Hugasian and Gary Krikorian. They remained friends for the rest of their lives. Chuck Essegian said that Leonard was "the sweetest man in the world." While at Stanford, he became a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, often serving as social chairman which involved organizing parties at various Palo Alto venues as well as the frat house. A good time was had by all and this further honed his desire to be in the food and hospitality business, owning his own restaurant. Following graduation from Stanford, Leonard entered the retail business as a member of the Firestone Tires "Riot Squad" that traveled throughout the state promoting Firestone Tires. Along the way, while still living in Fresno, Leonard met Agnes Dervishian at a party and while the chemistry was instant, they remained friends until the friendship developed into courtship and marriage. Leonard put Agnes on a pedestal from the time that they met and throughout their entire marriage. "A match made in heaven" is how family and friends described their marriage. He returned to Fresno to be an associate tire salesperson at Ace Firestone sales and service. He formed lifelong friendships with the people he worked with, yet always planning for his own future in the hospitality field. Nine years later he finally decided the time was right to learn the business from the ground up. He met Sam Zakessian, proprietor of Zack's by the Bay in Sausalito. They became fast friends that melded into a lifelong journey of brotherhood. After several fruitless trips to Fresno, he decided to stay in Sausalito and in 1963 they opened the Jolly Friars in San Francisco. The Friars was fashioned after an old English pub. It soon caught on and became a gathering place for locals, and transplants from other areas. Nine years after being a partner in the Jolly Friars Pub and Grille, Leonard took total ownership and continued to operate it until he decided to sell and retire in 1984. It was an end of an era. Many memorable occasions were regular happenings at the Friars. Birthday celebrations, anniversary parties, dance contests and Halloween costume competitions with prizes. Wedding receptions were also held at the Friars. The California swing band, met regularly with swing music aficionados jitterbugging the afternoon away. There was live music 7 nights a week. The Jolly Friars was a neighborhood gathering place for locals and transplants, and occasionally celebrity musicians, media types, and jam sessions with a large group of attorneys and stockbrokers known as the "Full, Faith and Credit" band that just wanted to get together and play music. Leonard treasured his relationship with his Armenian-American brothers of the Triple X Fraternity, a non-profit charitable organization. He first became a Trexman in 1948 when he joined the newly-formed Selma junior chapter, which received its charter in 1949. He was instrumental in the growth of the chapter from eight charter members to twenty-five brothers. After college, Leonard transferred to the Selma senior chapter, then to the Golden Gate chapter when he moved to Sausalito in 1963. He maintained his proud membership in the Golden Gate chapter through his many years of illness. His brothers will always revere and remember him. After retirement, Leonard became involved with his community. While he had a set of golf clubs, he never had the time to play. He was asked to be on the Chamber of Commerce which he found to be fun and creative. One year he single-handedly cleaned up and restored the vacant police station to be used as a chamber office while the town was planning to build a new police station in the same location. He also served on the Waste and Recycling Committee as the town began recycling in earnest. Perhaps his greatest and most enjoyed involvement was the Sausalito Arts Festival, held every Labor Day weekend. He was in charge of all beverage booths and under his direction and hard work he increased the number of booths from 5 to over a dozen. As the festival grew, a formal board was formed and in recognition of his hard work and involvement, Leonard was invited to be a board member as well as beverage chair. Leonard was honored with the Volunteer of the Year award as well as the Spirit of Marin award in 1999, a county-wide recognition of those who gave back to their community. He was selected to be the Grand Marshall in the 4 th of July parade as well in recognition of his outstanding service to the community. He would receive the Volunteer of the Year award twice. As a means of funding projects for local (501 c3)'s, Leonard chaired the committee that was tasked with making decisions for grants following the art festival. In 2005, the grant committee honored Leonard by naming the grants, the Leonard Kaprielian Community Grants in recognition of his efforts and devotion to the Sausalito Art Festival Foundation and the community. Along with retirement came fun perks - season tickets to Stanford football games. Having been a car/racing enthusiast from an early age, Leonard and Agnes would be annual attendees at "Hot August Nights" in Reno. Enjoying viewing custom cars, unusual cars and by-gone era cars. Retirement also enabled travel to international countries: France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain were enjoyed, as well as Asia and the Caribbean countries. Leonard was very much a "people person" and struck up a conversation with complete strangers. He was definitely a team player - a carryover from football days. He was kind, caring, charming and had a great zest for life. Leonard was a quintessential gentleman. He revered and respected his elders, especially his parents and his mother and father in law. Rules of etiquette and gentlemanly behavior came easily for him and he was always ready and willing to step in and help anyone who needed assistance, whether it was someone who had fallen in the street, or a neighbor who needed help with a chore. He enjoyed mentoring others as well, getting them involved in community activities. He always enjoyed playing the host whether he was at work or at their home where they entertained friends over many years. He had a presence and a voice that filled the room when he entered. Everyone who met him wanted to be his friend. His phone greeting was transferred to Agnes' phone and answering machine so that it would not be "lost." His love and adoration for his wife was evident to all who knew them. They were the light in each other's eyes. The last valentine card Agnes gave him read: You are what an answered prayer looks like, the moment I met you, it's like God whispered "this is the one you've been waiting for." I've loved you ever since... And I always will Agnes. Leonard is survived by his wife of 49 and a half years, Agnes; sister-in-law Miriam Kaprielian, brother-in-law Bill Dervishian, sister-in-law Nancy Petrillo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home, 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728, on April 10, 2020, Good Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Memorial Service and lunch for family and friends will be scheduled when the current virus crises is over and things return to normal, at the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church in Fresno where Leonard and Agnes were married. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Spinnaker Restaurant in Sausalito, also when the current crises is over. Leonard will be entombed in the Garden of Solace Mausoleum at the historic Chapel of the Light Mausoleum in Fresno, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Leonard may be sent to: Leonard Kaprielian Grant Fund c/o the Marin Community Foundation: 5 Hamilton Landing #200, Novato, CA 94949 or Leonard Kaprielian Football Program Endowment Fund, Dept. of Athletics (Checks payable to Stanford University) 641 campus drive Stanford, CA 94305, or Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church 3673 N. His love and adoration for his wife was evident to all who knew them. They were the light in each other's eyes. 