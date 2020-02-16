Nilda was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born in Pirano, Slovenia on July 17, 1926. Nilda was a loving and devoted Mamma and Nonna who took great joy in caring for her family, especially her cherished grandchildren, Alexander and Isabella. Over the years, she developed a very close "gym family" that added to her enjoyment of life. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Visciglio and son Don Visciglio. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jean Visciglio, Nancy Visciglio Vernava and her husband Mark Vernava, her daughter-in-law Andrea Visciglio and her grandchildren, Alexander Visciglio and Isabella Visciglio. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm, followed by the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony's of Padua Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor to Central CA Blood Center, 4343 West Herndon Ave, Fresno, 93722.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020