Chapel Of The Light 1620 W Belmont Ave Fresno , CA 93728 (559)-233-6254 Service 1:00 PM Fresno Memorial Gardens

On November 25, 2019, Leroy passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Fresno to his immigrant parents, Joe Capriotti & Angelina Forasieppi. He was the youngest of six siblings. He attended Franklin Elementary School & graduated from Edison High School in 1946 where he made many life-long friends. In 1948, he enlisted in the Navy (Seabees) working in the heavy construction for 4 years during the Korean War. He made many friends & continued these friendships by always staying in touch & getting together in wonderful group reunions at various cities across the US. He always told the story of how his mother would send him her homemade sauce, pasta, bread & cheese in the South Pacific & he would make a true Italian meal for his Navy buddies. Leroy was a gifted cabinet maker & had his own business for many years. He took great pride in his work and was a perfectionist. He worked for many contracting companies in his career but he did a lot of work for Gunner & Andros on their many office buildings. He also took great pride in being a part of the remodeling of the Pine Inn in Carmel, CA for Richard Gunner. Leroy was a very kind man who loved telling stories & old jokes & like a good Italian, he put parmesan cheese on nearly everything he ate..... especially Chinese food. Leroy loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Agrelea "Aggie" Capriotti; his two sons Craig "Cap" Capriotti and Curt Capriotti; Craig's wife Carol; their daughter Courtney, her husband Alex Reynaud, & their daughter Bella; Curt's three daughters, Cassandra & her son Teddy; Alexandra & her husband Dan Chang; and Miranda, her husband Byron Elmendorf, & their son Calvin. He will be dearly missed and remembered by the many lives he touched throughout his long life. Services will be held at 1pm on Monday December 9th at Fresno Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank all of you for taking your time to attend this service & hope you can join them for a celebration of his life at Pardini's located at 2257 W. Shaw. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in the Fresno Bee from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019

