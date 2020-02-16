Leroy Mims, 91, of Moraga, CA, passed away on February 3, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. He was born to parents Cass Mims and Jessie Epperson, on August 21, 1928, in Atwater, California. Leroy graduated from Madera High School in 1949, a year later Leroy was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War. After returning from war, Leroy attended California State University Fresno to further his education. There, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Criminology. Leroy went on to complete his Master's in Education at San Francisco State University and in 1979 he received his Doctoral in Education Administration from University of Berkley. He married the love of his life Faye Rhem, May 19, 1956, who preceded him in death. Leroy is survived by daughter Rhonelle Mims - AlFord and spouse Thomas of Antioch, CA, and Son Royce Mims and Fiancé Angela of Vallejo, as well as 4 grandchildren, Amber AlFord of Monterey, CA, Keola Nabarrete of Concord, CA, Brandon AlFord and Corey AlFord both of Antioch, CA. Leroy was preceded by parents Cass Mims and Jessie Mae Epperson, daughter Rhonda Mims and sister Marvell Riggins. Leroy was passionate about educating African American youth. He was known for having a very big heart and cared dearly about his family and friends. He enjoyed making people laugh with his jokes, tricks and gimmicks. He was very passionate about sports and education. Leroy was always a joy to be around and full of wisdom and knowledge. The memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church. Military burial service will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10am at Oakmont Memorial Park and Mortuary. The family insists that people make donations to in support of Alheizmer's, in lieu of sending flowers.