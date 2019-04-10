Leslie "Les" Eugene Sasser of Friant, CA passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Reedley, CA to Dorothy Ellen Sasser Shrum and Monroe Eugene Sasser, later living in various locals including California, Washington and Mexico, but Orange Cove, CA was always home base. Les graduated from Reedley High School in 1963 and later went to work at Sperry New Holland in Selma rising from an entry level position in the shipping department to a ProductionSupervisor, then Production Superintendent at Sheller-Globe Corp. in Fresno and on to Sunrise Medical in Clovis in various production manager positions which proved to be his most satisfying position producing folding and rigid frame Quickie wheelchairs. Les had a keen interest in anything mechanical, was an avid motocross racer in the 70s and an active member in the Fresno Cycling Club for several years. Les was a loving husband to Ruth Harris Sasser for 53 years; doting father to Lori Sasser and Mark Sasser and wife, Alicia; Papa Supreme to Cameron Sasser, Erin Sasser, Jackson Pulos, Shane Pulos and Ariss Ramirez; big brother to Tommy Sasser; brother-in-law to James Scott; son-in-law to Betty Harris and brother-in-law to Linda Harris. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sheila Scott. Funeral services will begin with a viewing held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba at 12:00 pm, service at 1:00 pm with interment immediately following at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019