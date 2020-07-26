LESLIE SWEARINGEN

Leslie passed away peacefully at home, after courageously battling ovarian cancer for nearly a decade. A life-long Tulare resident, she was born in Tulare District Hospital, to parents Harvey and Rosetta Levine. She attended Tulare public schools, graduating with the Tulare Union High School class of 1970. She continued her education by attending Ventura College, in Ventura, CA, during which time she met the love of her life, and best friend forever, Ken Swearingen, also attending the college, after graduating from Fillmore Union High School with the class of 1967. They were married in Temple Beth Israel, Fresno, CA, in 1972. They were blessed with a son, Harvey, in 1972, and a daughter, Crystal in 1976. During her youth, and early adulthood, she enjoyed working at Morris Levin & Son, a plumbing, HVAC, sheet metal, and hardware store, established in Tulare by her grandparents, Morris & Celia Levin in 1934. In the late 1970's, she thoroughly enjoyed working with children as a migrant tutor at Liberty Elementary School in Visalia, CA. That experience inspired her to further her education at College of the Sequoias, in Visalia, earning and Associate of Arts degree in 1980. In 1983, she began her 34-year career with The Fresno Bee newspaper, counseling and helping owners promote their businesses through paper and digital advertising. Being the always-caring, compassionate personality that defined her life, she immersed herself in the job, receiving many job achievement awards, and praise from her clients, who became as much friends to her as they were clients. She enjoyed her travels to Alaska, Canada, Mexico, and especially Israel, to visit her daughter's family. In 2017, she and her husband retired, and enjoyed reading, celebrating holidays and life events with family and friends, and exploring California in their travel trailer. Leslie was a member of numerous organizations throughout her life, including United Jewish Appeal, City of Hope, Congregations B'nai David and Beit Shalom of Visalia, and others. She fostered, loved, and shared her home with many dogs and cats throughout her life, each of which had its own entertaining personality. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and granddaughter, Tamar-Chaya. She is survived by her husband, son, and daughter-in-law, Orange, of Tulare, her daughter and son-in-law, Yair Levi, of Israel, two sisters, and their spouses, Sandy and Larry Weisbart of Tarzana, CA., and Francine and Ed Dailey of Clovis, CA, and her sister-in-law and spouse, Barbara and Raymond Olson, of Turlock, CA, as well as seven grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Leslie's wishes were that all remembrances be made to The American Cancer Society
, or other charity of the donor's choosing. Funeral arrangements have been made with Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Home in Tulare for a private, family graveside service, followed by a Celebration of Life to be announced at an appropriate later date. Family and friends are welcome to express their condolences, and share their memories of Leslie by visiting the following website: "www.PLFuneral.com"