Leslie Thonesen
1924 - 2020
Leslie Walter Thonesen was born September 19, 1924 at home on the family farm near Reedley. He was the only child of Fred and Ella Thonesen. He passed away peacefully July 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane. His sons Dean and Gene. He is survived by his daughter Joan Taff and her husband Charlie and daughter-in-law Mary Thonesen. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way. He attended and graduated from Riverview Elementary School and Reedley High School and then he attended Reedley College and Cal Poly Pomona. He is a veteran of the Army Air Corp. He is also a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Les met Jane Brumm from Indiana in October 1950 and they were married on December 9, 1950. They were married for 60 years. Les and Jane enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. They hosted many international farm families showing them the farming techniques of the San Joaquin Valley. Les and Jane were members of the Bulldog Foundation and traveled to many of the football and basketball games. Les was a proud farmer. He farmed peaches, plums, nectarines, citrus and grapes. He was active in the Farm Bureau. He was Center Chairman, County Vice Chairman, and Past President of Fresno County Farm Bureau. A past State Director of the California Farm Bureau Federation. He was involved in many agricultural issues such as labor, water, the Williamson Act, air quality and telephone service. He was a founding member of Royal Valley Fruit Growers Association and served as president for many years. Also a Director of the Gibson Wine Company. He was selected as Farmer of the Year by the Reedley Chamber of Commerce in 1977. Education was very important to Les. He served many years on the school boards of Riverview Elementary, Kings Canyon Unified and the State Center Community College District. He gave his children Dean, Gene and Joan their graduation diplomas. He also gave family members Mary, Amy, Hannah and Kaitlin their graduation diplomas. Memorial donations in Les's name can be made to City of Hope in Duarte, CA, Sierra View Homes in Reedley, Christ Lutheran Church in Reedley or your favorite charity.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
